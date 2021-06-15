Bail granted to Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita and Asif Iqbal Tanha in UAPA case

YouTube
    New Delhi, Jun 15: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted bail to JNU students Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita and Jamia Millia Islamia student Asif Iqbal Tanha, who were arrested under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with a case related to larger conspiracy in the north east Delhi riots in February last year.

    A bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Anup Jairam Bhambhani set aside the trial court''s orders denying bail to the three accused and allowed their appeals by admitting them to regular bail.

    The high court directed Pinjra Tod activists Narwal and Kalita and Tanha to surrender their passports and not to offer any inducement to prosecution witnesses or tamper with the evidence in the case.

    The three accused were arrested in May last year in connection with the riots in north east Delhi.

    Communal clashes had broken out in north east Delhi on February 24 last year after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 15, 2021, 11:08 [IST]
