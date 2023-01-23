B20 inception meet begins at Gandhinagar

New Delhi, Jan 23: Gujarat is hosting the latest G20 meetings where India is leading the member countries in setting an agenda for growth and development. The three-day event started on January 22 and will last till 24. These meetings are being held at Gandhinagar where the agenda has been devised by the B20 India secretariat for sustainable growth.

This time, the gathering of the delegation has decided to focus on "R.A.I.S.E: Responsible, Accelerated, Innovative, Sustainable and Equitable Businesses." India has put forward its leadership with ideas surrounding the issues that include climate change, innovation, global digital cooperation etc, amongst others.

Apart from India's Sherpa to G20 Amitabh Kant, Indian delegation includes Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Ashwini Vaishnav. The event will also see participation from Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel who became the CM of Gujarat for the second time after a massive electoral win in the recently held elections in the state.

The delegation flocking in from the G20 nations and others will also be visiting various tourist destinations. Therefore, this will offer an exclusive opportunity for the Gujarat government to showcase its tradition, heritage, culture, innovative projects, etc. to the delegates. Nonetheless, this will also be an opportunity to explore investment opportunities in Gujarat for the delegation.

Massive gathering of business leaders

Apart from the cabinet ministers from the central government and the state government of Gujarat, business leaders are also part of the Business20 inception meeting. Chandrasekaran, Chair B20 and Chairman, Tata Sons is part of the three-day event. In addition to these luminaries nearly 150 policymakers, business executives, CEOs, are also part of the event.

This being the inception meeting has come with several responsibilities for the gathered delegation as they would also be deciding the presidency work formally. Additionally, since India is the president, the delegation would discuss and launch all the task forces and action councils so that the agenda for the year could be worked upon.

In addition to deciding the formalization of the secretariat and other routine works, the Business20 inception meeting will discuss and deliberate on the issues that the member nations are facing. The subjects ranging from climate change, to digital cooperation across borders, especially at a time when wars and pandemics are going will also be discussed.

Nonetheless, India has already promised that it would focus on issues like sustainable and resilient value chains and financial inclusion for empowering communities. Therefore, these issues would also be discussed in the meeting.

