  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Azhar, Dawood, Saeed killed? When Modi kept the nation on tenterhooks

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that India had entered an exclusive power of space super powers. The run up to the announcement was an interesting one and there were speculations galore about what the announcement would be.

    Modi began by creating ample suspense when he said that he had an important announcement to make. At 11.23 am the Prime Minister tweeted, " I would be addressing the nation at around 11.45 am to 12 noon with an important message. Do watch the address on television, radio or social media."

    Azhar, Dawood, Saeed killed? When Modi kept the nation on tenterhooks
    File Photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Seconds after the tweet, the country ( read social media) went into a tizzy. Some asked if demonetisation part 2 was being announced. WhatsApp too worked overtime with messages being received asking what exactly the announcement would be.

    Also Read | What is Anti-satellite (ASAT) Missile?

    Someone asked if Dawood, Masood Azhar or Hafiz Saeed had been killed. There were trends being readied which read, 'my Chowkidar the strongest.'

    Some even asked if India had taken over Pakistan. There were others who decided to give a lighter spin to the entire suspense. Some asked if they should be heading out to the ATM or disposing their Rs 2,000 notes.

    Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, Omar Abdullah tweeted, " he is declaring the results of the Lok Sabha elections. Just saying."

    India tests anti-satellite weapon A-SAT, establishes itself as major space power: Modi

    The suspense did not end at 11.45. People were glued to their screens waiting for an announcement. Nothing happened at 12 either, which prompted a call to a source asking what exactly is happening. He and his colleagues are still inside and the Cabinet meet is on, the source said.

    It was only at 12.17 that the actual announcement regarding the space feat was made. His followers were quick to trend #MissionShakti.

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi lok sabha elections 2019

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue