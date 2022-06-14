Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Kittur Chennamma, one of the first rulers to lead armed rebellion against British

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Jun 14: Indian freedom movement would not have been successful without the efforts of many heroes whose stories never got their dues in the pages of history. As the country is set to celebrate its Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav, we would like to remember many unsung heroes who played their part in the freedom movement and Kittur Chennamma is one among them.

Born on 14 November 1778, Kittur Chennamma, the Queen of Kittur, was one of the first Indian rulers to lead an armed rebellion against the British East India Company in 1824, against the implementation of the Doctrine of Lapse.

As per the doctrine, an Indian princely state under the suzerainty of the East India Company (EIC) would have its princely status abolished and would be annexed into British India if the ruler was either "manifestly incompetent or died without a male heir".

She was married to Mallasarja Desai and had one son who after the death of her husband in 1816, also died in 1824. Chennamma adopted Shivalingappa with the aim of making him the king. At this British ordered Shivalingappa's exile from the kingdom and attempted to pillage Kittur's treasures but faced heavy losses in the battle. Chennamma was made prey to deceit.

Two of her soldiers betrayed her. Chennamma's forces were outnumbered by the large strength of the British forces and she was imprisoned for life.

Kittur Chennamma was one of the few warriors who clearly understood the evil designs of the British. She defeated the East India Company in the first revolt but died as a prisoner of war after the second rebellion.

As one of the first and few female rulers to lead rebel forces against British colonisation, Chennamma continues to be remembered as a folk hero in Karnataka and an important symbol of the Indian independence movement.

"In the first battle on October 1824, British forces lost heavily and the Collector and political agent, St. John Thackeray, was killed by the Kitturu forces. Amatur Balappa, Chennamma's lieutenant, was responsible for his death and the losses to the British forces.

Two British officers, Sir Walter Elliot and Mr Stevenson were also taken as hostages. Rani Chennamma released them after a promise from the British that the war would end. But the British cheated her and re-started the war. This time, the British officer Chaplin actually continued the war with more forces.

Mr Munro, nephew of Sir Thomas Munro and sub-collector of Solapur, was killed. Rani Chennamma fought fiercely with the help of her lieutenants, Sangolli Rayanna and Gurusiddappa, but was outnumbered and ultimately captured and imprisoned at Bailhongal Fort, where she died on 21 February 1829," writes Chennai-based historian Dr Nanditha Krishna.

Although Chenamma lost the battle, she is remembered for her valour and courage to take on the mighty British empire.