Ayush ministry official arrested by CBI for allegedly taking Rs 10 lakh bribe

New Delhi, Sep 15: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested an under secretary in the Ministry of Ayush on the charge that he had allegedly taken a bribe of Rs 10 lakh.

CBI officials said that he had allegedly taken the bribe to clear pending files. R K Khatri, who holds the additional charge as managing director of Indian Medicine and Pharmaceutical Corporation under the ministry, was nabbed while allegedly accepting the bribe from a clearing and forwarding agent, officials said.

The CBI continued to carry out searches at the office and also residential premises of the officer. Further investigation is on.