    Ayodhya verdict: Schools, colleges in J&K to remain closed today

    By PTI
    |

    Jammu, Nov 08: Ahead of the Supreme court verdict on the Ayodhya case, restrictions were imposed in Jammu and Kashmir while schools and colleges will remain closed on November 9, officials said Friday night.

    "Restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC have been imposed in Jammu and Kashmir in view of the SC verdict as a precautionary measure," DGP Dilbag Singh told PTI.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    He said necessary security measures have been put in place to maintain law and order. All schools and educational institutions will remain closed on Saturday, he said.

    [ J&K: Census exercise to begin from June 2020]

    The officials said CRPF personnel and policemen have been deployed in all the districts to keep a watch over the situation. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC, thereby restricting assembly of four or more people, have been imposed in the Union Territory from the midnight till further orders, they said.

    [Supreme Court to deliver Ayodhya land dispute case verdict today]

    All government and private schools shall remain closed on November 9 in all districts, the officials said Exams scheduled for Saturday have been postponed. The fresh dates for the same shall be notified separately, they said.

    The officials said security has been beefed up at vulnerable places of worship. Saturday will be a dry day and no bursting of crackers will be allowed in the UT, they said. The Supreme Court will pronounce the verdict in the communally-sensitive Ayodhya case on Saturday.

    PTI

