Ayodhya's Ram Mandir will be ready by Jan 1, 2024: Amit Shah

Agartala, Jan 05: The Ram temple coming up at the site considered the deity's birthplace in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya city will be ready by January 1, 2024. The Home Minister's announcement came while he was in Tripura to kick-start the 'Jan Viswas Yatra' programme of the party in the state.

Attacking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at a rally in Tripura, Shah said, "Listen Rahul baba, I am announcing the dates for the opening of Ram Temple. Ayodhya's Ram Mandir will be ready by January 1, 2024."

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has been entrusted with the task of the Ram temple construction in Ayodhya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had performed the Bhumi Pujan at the Ram Janmabhoomi in August 2020.

Anil Mishra, a trustee of Ram Mandir Trust, had told PTI earlier that the work on the base plinth for the temple will start with pink stones of Mirzapur in December this year.

About 50 layers of a 10-inch thick mixture of building material will be laid in about a 50-feet deep foundation measuring 400 feet long and 300 feet wide, he had said.

Six layers of building material mixture have been placed on top of the other over the foundation land spread across 2.77 acres, according to Mishra.

On November 9, 2019, the Supreme Court settled the fractious issue going back more than a century and backed the construction of a Ram temple by a trust at the disputed site.