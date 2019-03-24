Ayodhya land dispute: AIMPLB calls for emergency meeting today

Madhuri Adnal

Lucknow, Mar 24: All India Muslim Personal Law Board(AIMPLB) has called for an emergency meeting on Sunday morning to discuss the Ayodhya issue.

All the 51 members of the committee are expected to be present in the meeting which is likely to be joined by a representatives of the Sunni Central Waqf Board.

Ayodhya dispute: Mediation gets underway, 50 people meet panel

The Supreme Court-appointed mediation committee for resolution of the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute held its first sitting on Wednesday (March 13) and heard all parties who attended the proceedings.

The pex court has given the panel, led by former Supreme Court judge F.M.I. Kalifulla, eight weeks to explore the possibility of an amicable settlement over the disputed site in Ayodhya.

The panel, headed by former apex court judge F M Ibrahim Kalifulla, had directed that there should not be any reporting of the mediation proceedings in the print or other media, pointing out the views expressed by the top court.

On March 8, the Supreme Court had referred the land dispute case for courtappointed and monitored mediation.

A five-judge Constitution bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, had said that the mediation proceedings will be held in Faizabad in Uttar Pradesh and the state government will provide the mediators with all facilities.

The bench was hearing appeals against the September 30, 2010 verdict of the Allahabad High Court which ordered a three-way division of the disputed 2.77 acres of the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site in Ayodhya between the Nirmohi Akhara sect, the Sunni Central Waqf Board, Uttar Pradesh and Ramlalla Virajman.