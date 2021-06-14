It is matter of faith for everyone: Sanjay Raut demands clarification on alleged Ram temple land scam

Ayodhya land deal: Rahul Gandhi slams BJP, says betrayal in name of Lord Ram is unrighteous

New Delhi, June 14: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at the BJP over the alleged scam in purchase of land in Ayodhya by the Ram temple trust and said betrayal in Lord Ram's name is unrighteous.

"Shri Ram himself is justice, truth, faith. Betrayal in his name is unrighteous," he said in a tweet in Hindi, alleging a scam in the land purchase. The Congress has alleged that the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had purchased a piece of land worth Rs 2 crore at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh at an inflated price of Rs 18.5 crore.

In another tweet, he hit out at the government over its pro-privatisation drive and said it would not help the people.

"GOI's 'Modi Mitr-centric' (friend-centric) privatisation drive won't help the public. NYAY will," he said, while pointing to the scheme he had proposed for providing direct cash in accounts of the poor and the oppressed sections of society.

Meanwhile, a war of words erupted between the BJP and the opposition parties on Monday over allegations of corruption in the purchase of land in Ayodhya by the Ram temple trust, with the Congress demanding a Supreme Court-monitored probe and the saffron party terming it as an attempt to "defame" and "derail" the temple construction.

Latching onto the issue to target the BJP and the RSS, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala alleged that it was a "big scam" committed using funds collected from devotees and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should answer the nation.

"How could BJP leaders commit such a big malpractice in the name of Lord Ram," Surjewala asked, and demanded that the apex court direct an audit of all the donations and funds received and spent by the trust and make it public in the traditions of idealism of Lord Ram.

After AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh and former UP minister and Samajwadi Party leader Pawan Pandey claimed on Sunday that land worth Rs 2 crore was brought at an inflated price of Rs 18.5 crore by Shriram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, its general secretary Champat Rai dismissed the allegations as politically motivated and aimed at spreading disinformation.

Rai asserted that there was complete transparency in the land transactions, but the opposition parties were unconvinced.

Story first published: Monday, June 14, 2021, 21:15 [IST]