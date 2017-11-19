Ayodhya dispute: Meeting people and holding talks, says Sri Sri Ravishankar

Nagpur, Nov 17: Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravishankar, who has offered to mediate in the Ayodhya dispute, said he is meeting people and discussing the issue with them to find a solution.

The spiritual leader was here to attend 'Swar Sammohini', a programme by RSS' musical troupe. During the event, the spiritual leader shared the dais with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

After the event, when he was asked whether he held talks with Bhagwat over the Ayodhya issue, he told reporters, "I came to attend the programme." On finding an amicable solution to the Ram temple dispute, Ravishankar said, "See all this does not happen immediately. We are meeting people and holding talks with them. We will see what happens."

Ravishankar is in the city as part of the three-day 'Anta Ranga' programme organised by the Art of Living. The spiritual leader's offer for mediating in the dispute has received a tepid and sceptical response from stakeholders on both sides, with the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) voicing reservations about his role.

A day before visiting Ayodhya earlier this week, Ravishankar met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, but said he had no proposal yet to discuss with the stakeholders.

In 2010, the Allahabad High Court had ruled a three-way division of the disputed 2.77-acre area at Ayodhya among Sunni Waqf Board, Nirmohi Akhara and Lord Ram Lalla. The Supreme Court will hear the case on December 5, the eve the 25th anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition.

