  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ayodhya hearing: Muslims don’t get ownership merely because they prayed there, SC told

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 16: The Supreme Court which is hearing the Ayodhya dispute was told that there were sculptures, images etc in the Babri Masjid structure, which showed that this was a place of divine sanctity for Hindus.

    Senior advocate C S Vaidyanathan, appearing for deity Ram Lalla Virajman, said that there were sculptures, images etc in the Babri Masjid structure, which showed that this was a place of divine sanctity for Hindus. To call such a place a Mosque is not quite credible, he also said.

    Ayodhya hearing: Muslims don’t get ownership merely because they prayed there, SC told
    File photo of Supreme Court

    He further said that the imagery, sculptures within the structure show it was not a mosque. Such things are not usually seen in mosques. The fact that Muslims prayed there does not give them ownership over it, he said.

    Three judges of the Allahabad High Court had held that there was a temple at the disputed site, Vaidyanathan told the bench also comprising Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer.

    Ayodhya hearing: A temple existed before a Mosque, SC told

    "Justice SU Khan of the high court had said that the mosque was built on the ruins of the temple," the senior advocate told the bench.

    Senior advocate K Parasaran, also appearing for deity 'Ram Lalla Virajman' told the court that it must do "full and complete justice" in all matters before it.

    The bench had on Friday last asked as to whether anyone from the 'Raghuvansha' (descendants of Lord Ram) dynasty still resides in Ayodhya.

    SC to hold day-to-day hearing in Ayodhya case

    Fourteen appeals have been filed in the court against the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment, delivered in four civil suits, that the 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya be partitioned equally among the three parties -- the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

    On December 6, 1992, the Babri Masjid, which was constructed at the disputed site in the 16th century by Shia Muslim Mir Baqi, was demolished.

    More SUPREME COURT News

    Read more about:

    supreme court babri masjid hindus ayodhya

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue