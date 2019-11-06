Ayodhya case: PM urges ministers to avoid making unnecessary statements

By PTI

New Delhi, Nov 6: Ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked his council of ministers on Wednesday to refrain from making unnecessary statements on the issue and maintain harmony in the country, sources said.

At a meeting of the council of ministers, Modi said the court verdict was expected and hence, it was the responsibility of everyone to maintain harmony in the country and avoid making unnecessary statements on the issue, according to the sources.

The apex court is likely to deliver its verdict on the Ayodhya issue before Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi retires on November 17. Ahead of the expected Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya case, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday asked its party workers and spokespersons to restrain from making emotive and provocative statements on the Ram temple issue.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) had issued a similar word of caution to its cadre a few days ago.

A five-judge Constitution bench led by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi reserved its judgement in the Ayodhya land dispute case on October 16 after a marathon 40-day daily hearing. The verdict is expected before Justice Gogoi retires on November 17.

PTI