Conversation between former officers of India-Pak armies on Gen Rawat will win you over

'It's ok to be mediocre': This is what Copter crash lone survivor wrote to school

In pics: Amit Shah, Doval, others pay last respects to Gen Bipin Rawat

Respect dignity of deceased, avoid speculation: IAF on Bipin Rawat's chopper crash

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 10: The Indian Air Force has urged to avoid speculations around the chopper crash that killed CDS General Bipin Rawat and 12 others in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

"IAF has constituted a tri-service Court of Inquiry to investigate the cause of the tragic helicopter accident on 08 Dec 21. The inquiry would be completed expeditiously & facts brought out. Till then, to respect the dignity of the deceased, uninformed speculation may be avoided," IAF tweeted on Friday.

IAF has constituted a tri-service Court of Inquiry to investigate the cause of the tragic helicopter accident on 08 Dec 21. The inquiry would be completed expeditiously & facts brought out. Till then, to respect the dignity of the deceased, uninformed speculation may be avoided. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 10, 2021

General Rawat, his wife Madhulika, and 11 other people on board an Indian Air Force helicopter died in a crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

The copter carrying General Rawat and his entourage crashed in apparently foggy conditions, killing the 13 people on board.

The lone survivor in the IAF helicopter crash IAF Group Captain Varun Singh was shifted to Bengaluru from the Army hospital at Wellington in Tamil Nadu. His condition is said to be critical but stable and Singh had undergone three operations so far.

The crash took place as Rawat was on his way to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington. It is being speculated that the crash took place due to low visibility in foggy conditions.

General Rawat is survived by two daughters.