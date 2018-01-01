Avoid surprise visits, MHA tells CMs in advisory

The Centre has directed all Chief Ministers to avoid surprise visits as it poses a grave threat to their security. Avoid 'surprise visits' the Ministry for Home Affairs said in an advisory to the Chief Minsters of all states.

The advisory sent to the chief secretaries said that it has been observed that at times few CMs visit another state without prior information to the concerned host government.

Such incidents, the monostry added, comprises the security of the visiting chief minister and at times leads to an embarrassing situation since the security personnel accompanying the concerned VIP are informed that they do not have any jurisdiction outside their concerned home state.

The advisory further states that adequate and fool proof security arrangements have to be made beforehand.

Almost all CMs in the country at present either have a Z or Z-plus security cover and whenever they visit another state it becomes the responsibility of the host state to make the necessary security arrangements.

A detailed tour programme should be sent to the host state so that proper security arrangements can be put in place, including a proper accommodation etc. Even otherwise, it is normal to inform the host," the ministry has directed the chief secretaries, the Home Ministry note also said.

OneIndia News