YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Aviation revolution in North-East: Check first look of 'Donyi Polo' airport in Arunachal Pradesh

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 18: In a big connectivity boost to Arunachal Pradesh's infrastructure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first greenfield airport in Arunachal Pradesh - Donyi Polo Airport, Hollangi, Itanagar on Saturday.

    Donyi Polo Airport,
    Donyi Polo Airport

    The foundation stone for this airport was laid by PM himself in February, 2019. Work on the airport has been completed within a short span of time, despite the challenges due to pandemic in between.

    Donyi Polo Airport
    Donyi Polo Airport

    Donyi Polo Airport will be the third operational airport for Arunachal Pradesh, taking the total airport count in the North-East region to 16. From 1947 to 2014, only 9 airports were built in the North-East. In a short span of eight years since then, the Modi Government has built 7 airports in the North-East.

    Donyi Polo Airport
    Donyi Polo Airport

    This rapid development of airports in the region has been possible due to the special emphasis of PM Modi on enhancing connectivity in the North-East.

    Donyi Polo Airport
    Donyi Polo Airport

    Airports in five northeastern states, namely, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland have seen flights take off for the first time in 75 years.

    Donyi Polo Airport
    Donyi Polo Airport

    Aircraft movement in the North-East has also witnessed an increase by 113% since 2014, from 852 per week in 2014 to 1817 per week in 2022.

    Comments

    More NORTH EAST News  

    Read more about:

    north east avaition

    Story first published: Friday, November 18, 2022, 19:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 18, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X