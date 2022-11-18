Down in Kashmir, Pakistan now looks to dish out trouble in naxal land, North East

Aviation revolution in North-East: Check first look of 'Donyi Polo' airport in Arunachal Pradesh

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 18: In a big connectivity boost to Arunachal Pradesh's infrastructure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first greenfield airport in Arunachal Pradesh - Donyi Polo Airport, Hollangi, Itanagar on Saturday.

The foundation stone for this airport was laid by PM himself in February, 2019. Work on the airport has been completed within a short span of time, despite the challenges due to pandemic in between.

Donyi Polo Airport will be the third operational airport for Arunachal Pradesh, taking the total airport count in the North-East region to 16. From 1947 to 2014, only 9 airports were built in the North-East. In a short span of eight years since then, the Modi Government has built 7 airports in the North-East.

This rapid development of airports in the region has been possible due to the special emphasis of PM Modi on enhancing connectivity in the North-East.

Airports in five northeastern states, namely, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland have seen flights take off for the first time in 75 years.

Aircraft movement in the North-East has also witnessed an increase by 113% since 2014, from 852 per week in 2014 to 1817 per week in 2022.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, November 18, 2022, 19:23 [IST]