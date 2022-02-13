YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 IPL Auction 2022 Players List
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Avalanche in Arunachal’s Kameng region: Mortal remains of 7 Army jawans sent to native places

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Tezpur (Assam), Feb 13: The mortal remains of seven Army jawans recently killed in an avalanche in Arunachal Pradesh were sent to their respective native places from Tezpur Air Force Station in Assam's Sonitpur district on Saturday.

    Avalanche in Arunachal’s Kameng region: Mortal remains of 7 Army jawans sent to native places

    General Officer Commanding, Gajraj Corps, Lieutenant General Ravin Khosla and other senior officers paid their last respects in a wreath-laying ceremony, an Army spokesperson said.

    After the ceremony, the bodies were sent to the jawans' native places in Akhnoor, Kathua and Khour in Jammu and Kashmir, Batala and Dharkalan in Punjab and Bajinath, Kangra and Ghamarwin in Himachal Pradesh, he said.

    Havaldar Jugal Kishore, Gunner (TA) Gurbaj Singh, and Riflemen Arun Kattal, Akshay Pathania, Vishal Sharma, Rakesh Singh and Ankesh Bhardwaj were part of a patrol that was struck by an avalanche in a high-altitude area in Kameng sector of Arunachal Pradesh on February 6.

    Search and rescue operations were launched immediately.

    Rescue teams recovered the bodies at an altitude of 14,500 feet above sea level on February 8.

    More INDIAN ARMY News  

    Read more about:

    indian army arunachal avalanche

    Story first published: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 8:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 13, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X