Auto transfer of PF account on change of job: Rules, procedure you need to know

Auto transfer of provident fund while changing jobs will be initiated only after the first payment of the new employment is received against the UAN flagged for such transfer, the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has said.

In a circular to all its regional offices, the retirement fund body said any EPFO member seeking auto transfer of his/her PF account needs to submit details, such as "date of joining, date of exit and reason for the exit" from the previous employment.

Also, it is necessary that the UAN (universal account number) of the member is activated, Aadhaar seeded and verified by the previous employer, and the mobile number is also available.

The EPFO said the "necessary functionality" required to carry auto transfer of PF accounts had been launched in the unified portal, and once the transfer is initiated, an SMS or e-mail would be sent to the member concerned.

The EPFO also mentioned the other necessary functionalities required to carry out an auto transfer of EPF on change of job. The details are:

Members, whose UAN and Aadhaar number is entered and matched by the present employer against the existing details as available against the UAN would be marked for auto transfer.

The Aadhaar number of the employee must have been seeded and verified against the UAN at the previous establishment level.

Member's details like date of joining, date of exit and reason of exit should be available in respect of previous employment.

Member's UAN must have been activated and mobile number must be available.

SMS and e-mail will be sent to the member once the auto transfer is initiated.

The member can request to stop the auto-initiated transfer either online using the "stop auto-initiated claim cases" functionality provided in the "track claim status" link under "online services" tab in the member portal or through present employer or by approaching the nearest EPFO Office within a limit of 10 days of receipt of SMS informing the member of auto-initiation of transfer request at unified portal.

If the request to stop the auto-initiated transfer against a given UAN is not received within the stipulated 10 days from either of the members, field office or employer interface under unified portal and the member contribution is deposited by the present employer and the same is reconciled, then the actual claim will be generated and made available in concerned field office for further processing.

