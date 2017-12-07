Attempts to undermine Ambedkar's role failed : PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar's contribution to nation building, saying attempts to undermine his role were unsuccessful. He was speaking after inaugurating Dr. Ambedkar International Centre in Delhi.

PM Modi said, "Attempts to erase Baba Saheb Ambedkar's role failed, he has been more influential in the minds of people."

In a veiled attack against Nehru-Gandhi family, PM said, "Ambedkar is still in the minds of people much more than 'the family for which all this was done".

"This Government is developing places related to Baba Saheb Ambedkar's life as pilgrimage sites, " he further added.

The Dr. Ambedkar International Centre is a fusion of Buddhist and present day architecture. It includes seminar as well as conference halls. There are three auditoriums and an extensive library with a rich digital repository. Also, the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre For Socio-Economic Transformation (DAICSET) was launched.

OneIndia News