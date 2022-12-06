YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Attempt to hack website of ICMR was Madde 6,000 times

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 06: At least 6,000 attempts were made to hack the website of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). These attempts to hack the website of the ICMR on November 30 were made days after a ransomware attack was reported on the serves of AIIMs Delhi.

    Investigators have traced the IP address that identifies a device on the internet to a blacklisted IP 103.152.220.133 based in Hong Kong. The ICMR website could not be hacked due to an updated firewall and enhanced security measures by the top medical body, reports have said. ICMR officials have however not commented on the story.

    Attempt to hack website of ICMR was Madde 6,000 times

    Last month, the AIIMS was subject to a ransomware attack affecting most sections of the hospital. The servers were down for over 10 days which only suggests the severity of the attack.

    On December 4, the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi which is opposite to AIIMS faced a cyber attack as well. However the damage was not all that severe when compared to the attacks on AIIMS.

    AIIMS server hack: 5 servers targeted, China involvement suspectedAIIMS server hack: 5 servers targeted, China involvement suspected

    There was a cyberattack. Our servers were down in November for a single day, but data was secured. It was handed by the IT, National Informatics Centre and these agencies managed to revive the system, Medical Superintendent Safdarjung Hospital, Dr. B L Sherwal said. He also said that the cyber attack was not ransomware.

    Comments

    More ATTEMPTS News  

    Read more about:

    attempts hack website aiims delhi

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 6, 2022, 17:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 6, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X