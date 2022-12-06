Attempt to hack website of ICMR was Madde 6,000 times

New Delhi, Dec 06: At least 6,000 attempts were made to hack the website of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). These attempts to hack the website of the ICMR on November 30 were made days after a ransomware attack was reported on the serves of AIIMs Delhi.

Investigators have traced the IP address that identifies a device on the internet to a blacklisted IP 103.152.220.133 based in Hong Kong. The ICMR website could not be hacked due to an updated firewall and enhanced security measures by the top medical body, reports have said. ICMR officials have however not commented on the story.

Last month, the AIIMS was subject to a ransomware attack affecting most sections of the hospital. The servers were down for over 10 days which only suggests the severity of the attack.

On December 4, the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi which is opposite to AIIMS faced a cyber attack as well. However the damage was not all that severe when compared to the attacks on AIIMS.

There was a cyberattack. Our servers were down in November for a single day, but data was secured. It was handed by the IT, National Informatics Centre and these agencies managed to revive the system, Medical Superintendent Safdarjung Hospital, Dr. B L Sherwal said. He also said that the cyber attack was not ransomware.

