Attack on Assam Rifles personnel: NIA nabs self-styled Lieutenant of Peoples’ Liberation Army

New Delhi, May 14: The National Investigation Agency has arrested a self-styled Lieutenant of the Peoples' Liberation Army/ Revolutionary People's in connection with the ambush and Killing of Assam Rifles Personnel in Manipur.

The arrested has been identified as Mayanglambam Siromani.The case was initially registered by the Manipur Police following the ambush on ROP of 4th Assam Rifles. One personnel was martyred in the attack. The Assam Rifles however managed to kill 2 terrorists.

During investigation it was revealed that Mayanglambam Siromani was involved in the conspiracy for attack on the road opening party of Assam Rifles. Based on the evidence, he was charge sheeted while absconding. Further he was declared proclaimed offender and a cash reward of Rs 2 lakh was announced for information leading to his arrest.

The arrested accused was an active operative of PLA/RPF in 252 Mobile BN of PLA/RPF based in Myanmar. He along with his co-accused had escaped after the ambush on Assam Rifles.

Story first published: Friday, May 14, 2021, 13:39 [IST]