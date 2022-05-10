Attack at Gorakhnath Temple: Why UP cops are probing it as an act of terror

Attack at Mohali a Rocket like fire say police

Mohali, May 10: The Punjab Police said that a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) was fired from the street that shattered the glasses at the Intelligence headquarters in Mohali.

The cops called it an RPG like attack, but added that it as a minor one. "A minor explosion was reported at the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in sector 77, SAS Nagar at around 7.45 PM. No damage has been reported. Senior officers are on the spot and an investigation is being done. Forensic teams have been called," a statement by the Mohali police read.

The police are probing the role of two suspects believed to have fired the rocket propelled grenade at the Punjab Police's Intelligence office in Mohali on Monday.

The investigation agencies have learnt that the suspects took a random shot and it was not a targeted attack. The incident once again brings the focus back on the drones which have populated Punjab in recent months. The police suspect that the rocket launcher may have been delivered with the help of a drone.

While the Punjab Police is investigating the case, a team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will be sent to look into the larger ramifications.

Story first published: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 13:05 [IST]