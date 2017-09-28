Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s name removed from Lucknow voter list

Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's name was removed from the Lucknow Municipal Corportation voter list for being "inactive. Vajpayee's name had been registered from the Babu Banarasi Das ward in Lucknow.

The State Election Commission of Uttar Pradesh has struck off Vajpayee's name from the electoral rolls for being "inactive and absent" from Lucknow for several years now.

"Vajpayee has not been living at the address registered with the Municipal Corporation for many years now. It is for this reason that his name has been removed from the voter list," Ashok Kumar Singh, the zonal officer of Municipal Zone-1 told ANI.

As per the rules if a person hasn't been living at the listed adddress for over six months, then their name would be struck off the voter list.

Meanwhile, the officials have sought a reply from Vajpayee whether he would be exercising his right to vote in the upcoming Municipal elections or not.

The 92-year-old leader, who represented Lucknow in the Lok Sabha five times in a row, has not voted in a single election since the 2004 General Election.

The veteran BJP leader has been suffering from age-related issues and has not been seen in public for a longtime.

OneIndia News