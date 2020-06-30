At Indo-China military level talks, the need for physical distancing discussed

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 30: The major talking point between the military commanders of India and China is around disengagement and physical distancing.

Both sides agree that incidents such as the Galwan Valley clash are not helpful in anyway and would derail the entire process. During the previous meeting that was held on June 22, both sides had prescribed a minimum physical distance.

While there has been no violent clash or any skirmish since the June 15, Galwan Valley incident, tensions are high. In fact that there has been no disengagement and officials familiar with the matter in New Delhi, tell OneIndia that baby steps are being taken.

This is the third meeting of the military commanders. The first meeting was held on June 6, while the second was on June 22.

It may be recalled that the second meeting came a week after the violent clash between the Indian and Chinese soldiers. 20 Indian soldiers were martyred and an unconfirmed number of casualties also took place on the other side.

Today the talks are being held in Chushul on the Indian. The Indian side will tell the Chinese to pullback its troops from the various friction points. India would also demand the restoration of status quo ante.

In the previous meeting, both sides discussed the modalities for disengagement from all the friction areas in eastern Ladakh. India had also demanded that the Chinese troops pull back from the Finger Area.

Following the meeting the Ministry of External Affairs had said that both sides would continue both military and diplomatic contacts to resolve the issue. The MEA said that the talks had taken place in a cordial atmosphere.