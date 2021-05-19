How healthy are your lungs during second wave of COVID-19: Check this while sitting at home

At 4,529 India records highest daily death toll, 2,67,334 new Covid cases

New Delhi, May 19: India reported a total of 2,67,334 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, the third consecutive day when cases have come below the 3-lakh mark for India. While the cases seem to be falling, the daily death is still on the rise, with the country recording its highest one-day toll of 4,529 deaths in last 24 hours.

The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 2,54,96,330, with 32,26,719 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 2,83,248. A total of 18,58,09,302 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

The country's case tally crossed the two-crore mark on May 4.