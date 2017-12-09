Assembly polls: Pretty sure Congress will win, I’ll never forget the love of Gujarat, says Rahul

Gandhinagar, Dec 9: Just hours before the first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections 2017, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi was oozing with confidence. The soon-to-be Congress president on Friday evening in Vadodara stated that his party "will win" Gujarat Assembly polls.

He also thanked the people of Gujarat for their "love". The first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections will take place on Saturday. The second and final phase of elections is scheduled on December 14. The results for the 182-member Gujarat Assembly elections will be declared on December 18.

"Pretty sure Congress will win. There's definitely an undercurrent here. They (the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)) may have muscle and money power, but it's not going to work," Rahul was quoted as saying by ANI.

"I'll never forget the love of Gujarat which I have received in the last three-four months. I'm always at their service," the 47-year-old added.

Rahul has been working hard to ouster the ruling BJP in Gujarat. Since September he has been frequently visiting and campaigning in Gujarat for the all-important elections in the home turf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the last few days, we have witnessed a high-pitched campaigning in Gujarat led by both the PM (for the BJP) and Rahul (for the Congress).

The leaders of both the main parties--the BJP and the Congress--have been engaged in a bitter verbal duel in the run-up to the elections which have further downgraded the political discourse in the country.

After Mani Shankar Aiyar called the PM a "neech aadmi" (a lowly man), Modi has been raking up the issue in all his rallies to target the Congress for their "Mughlai mentality".

The Congress, on its part, has suspended its senior leader Aiyar for addressing the PM with crass language. The Congress has also issued a show-cause notice against Aiyar.

During the initial phase of campaigning, the Congress raised various issues including the Patidar agitation, atrocities against the Dalits and failure of the demonetisation and Goods and Services Tax (GST), to name a few, to target the BJP, however, now the tone of campaigning has completely changed and both the parties are busy exchanging barbs against each other.

It has to be seen whether the Congress will be able to end the 22-year-old BJP regime in Gujarat.

OneIndia News