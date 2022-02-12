Dynasts are sleepless after first round of voting: PM Modi at rally in UP

Assembly polls 2022: EC relaxes campaigning rules ahead of second phase

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 12: The Election Commission (EC) on Saturday announced relaxations in campaigning rules for political parties ahead of the second phase of Assembly elections in five states.

As per information received from the Union Health Secretary the ground situation of COVID has significantly improved and the cases are fast receding in the country. Even in the reported cases maximum cases are reported from non-poll going States.

The poll going states are contributing a very small proportion of the total reported cases in the country. All India figures of the Covid cases are fast receding from around 3.47 Lakh on 21 January to just about 50 thousand as on today.

Especially in the Poll going states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa total number of cases which were more than 32 thousand at peak on 22nd January,2022 have come down to around 3 thousand on 12th February.

The Commission took note of substantial reduction in COVID cases in the country as well as in the poll bound States. Based on the facts and circumstances, need of the political parties and candidates for greater participation in elections, the Commission with immediate effect further relaxes the provisions of campaigning in the following manner:

Ban on campaign timings will be between 10 pm to 6 am instead of 8 pm to 8 am before. Political parties/candidates may campaign from 6am to 10pm following all Covid appropriate behaviour and protocols of SDMA.

Political parties/candidates may hold their meetings and rallies upto maximum of 50% of the capacity of the designated open spaces or the limit prescribed by SDMA, whichever is lesser.

PadYatra consisting not more than permitted number of persons as per SDMA limitations and only with prior permission of district authorities will also be allowed.

All other existing provisions related to electioneering shall continue to operate.