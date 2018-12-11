Home News India BJP ally Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut takes an indirect dig at saffron party, says victory chariot halted

BJP ally Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut takes an indirect dig at saffron party, says victory chariot halted

New Delhi, Dec 11: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday, December 11, said the results of the Assembly elections that took place in five states in November and December were not the Congress's victory but reflection of the anger of the people. Though he did not attack NDA ally BJP over the losses, he said the victory march had started from the three states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and now it received its first major break in these states.

The BJP was trailing in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh and witnessed a major slide in its MP tally in the latest elections. They were in power in all the states.

Speaking to the media outside the Parliament house, Raut said it is time for self-inspection; also to understand why people are leaving the alliance. He also said barring the Sena and Akali Dal, no other party is by the BJP now and that those two parties were just doing the "Maryada" (keeping up the prestige). The dig was an indirect one at the saffron party, undoubtedly.

The Sena and BJP though belong to the same alliance, they are known for their not-so-friendly relation. They had contested the 2014 Assembly election in Maharashtra separately and recently, the Sena conducted a major event to mobilise majoritarian sentiments at Ayodhya, seeking from the BJP the final dates for the commencement of the construction of the Ram Mandir.