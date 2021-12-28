Assembly Election 2022: Personnel deployed on election duty to be eligible for precaution dose

New Delhi, Dec 28: The government said on Tuesday personnel to be deployed in election duty in poll-bound states will be eligible for the precaution dose of vaccine against the coronavirus disease.

"Personnel to be deployed in Election Duty in poll-bound States will also be included in the category of frontline workers (FLWs)," news agency ANI reported quoting an official statement of the Ministry.

On Monday, the centre advised states to speedily ramp up the COVID19 vaccination of all eligible population for the first dose and ensure that those who were due for the second dose are administered the second dose. District-wise weekly vaccination implementation plans are required to be drawn up for this purpose. The state authorities were advised to review the implementation status on a daily basis.

The poll-bound states were also advised to exponentially increase the testing to ensure that the infected cases are identified promptly for timely initiation of public health response measures, and to ensure that there is no sudden upsurge in numbers due to low testing.

The state authorities were strongly advised to ensure that recommended COVID Appropriate Behavior is strictly followed and adequate measures are undertaken for their effective enforcement.

The Union Government continues to support efforts of States/UTs towards management of COVID - 19 pandemic under the 'Whole of Government' approach.

Elections are due to be held in five states - Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur next year.

