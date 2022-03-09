For Quick Alerts
Assembly Election 2022: How to check results of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur in realtime
India
New Delhi, Mar 09: All eyes are set on the poll results of five states - Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur. The last phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh ended on March 7 and now the results of all the five states will be declared on March 10.
The counting of votes in all five states will start in the morning at 8 am. First, the postal ballots are counted, and then after that Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) are opened for counting.
Those who are interested in the much-awaited results can track it easily using the ECI site and app.
- Go to ECI's official website https://results.eci.gov.in/.
- On homepage, click on 'General Elections To Assembly Constituency March-2022' result if you want to check assembly poll results for Punjab, UP, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa.
- Click on 'Bye Elections to Assembly Constituency March-2022' if you want to check results for Assam's Majuli assembly bypolls
- A new window will appear.
- Results of for preferred state will appear on your screen.
- On the next page, you will see three options - 'Partywise', 'Constituencywise-All Candidates' and 'Constituencywise Trends'.
- On this page, you can also check the name of a candidate who won from the respective seat during the previous assembly election.
Interested users can also check the results on the 'ECI's Voter Helpline' application.
- Download the Voter Helpline App from the Google Playstore.
- Login using your mobile number.
- You will receive the one-time password (OTP)
- You can also skip this step and directly visit the results page
- Go to the 'results' option to find 'Assembly Elections 2021' results
Story first published: Wednesday, March 9, 2022, 13:53 [IST]