Assembly Election 2022: How to check results of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur in realtime

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 09: All eyes are set on the poll results of five states - Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur. The last phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh ended on March 7 and now the results of all the five states will be declared on March 10.

The counting of votes in all five states will start in the morning at 8 am. First, the postal ballots are counted, and then after that Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) are opened for counting.

Those who are interested in the much-awaited results can track it easily using the ECI site and app.

Go to ECI's official website https://results.eci.gov.in/.

On homepage, click on 'General Elections To Assembly Constituency March-2022' result if you want to check assembly poll results for Punjab, UP, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa.

Click on 'Bye Elections to Assembly Constituency March-2022' if you want to check results for Assam's Majuli assembly bypolls

A new window will appear.

Results of for preferred state will appear on your screen.

On the next page, you will see three options - 'Partywise', 'Constituencywise-All Candidates' and 'Constituencywise Trends'.

On this page, you can also check the name of a candidate who won from the respective seat during the previous assembly election.

Interested users can also check the results on the 'ECI's Voter Helpline' application.

Download the Voter Helpline App from the Google Playstore.

Login using your mobile number.

You will receive the one-time password (OTP)

You can also skip this step and directly visit the results page

Go to the 'results' option to find 'Assembly Elections 2021' results

Story first published: Wednesday, March 9, 2022, 13:53 [IST]