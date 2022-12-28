Assam police bust yet another cattle smuggling racket along India-Bangladesh border

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 28: The Assam Police has busted another cow smuggling operation along the India-Bangladesh border in the South Samara Mankachar district of Assam.

The police has also recovered four cows during the operation. The cops however could not nab the accused as they managed to flee from the spot on seeing the police.

Reports said that the incident took place on Tuesday night. A similar incident had taken place on Monday night as well in Assam's Biswanath district where the police foiled a smuggling bid and recovered 24 cow heads from a truck.

Punjab cops bust arms smuggling racket run from Canada

On Monday night the police apprehended a truck with the registration number NL-02Q-7983 on National highway 15 in Borgang which was coming from the Gohpur side. Police officer of Borgang police outpost, B Bey said that during the Naka checking they intercepted the truck. However the driver of the truck fled after seeing the police team. During the search the police found 24 cattle heads in the truck and seized the vehicle. Of the 24 cattle, one was found dead. Further probe into the matter is on.

The modus operandi:

In 2017 a report by the Parliamentary Committee on Home Affairs said that there is a deep nexus at the border which has facilitated cattle smugglers. The report had noted that the cattle smuggling continues to remain rampant despite the actions taken by the Border Security Force.

The report said that mass movement and trading of cattle must be prohibited within 15 kilometres of the border. Steps may be initiated to move all cattle haats located within 15 kilometres of the border to the hinterland, the report said.

WB: In coal smuggling case, state CID summons BJP leader

It was also recommended that the auction of seized cattle must be banned in the bordering states with Bangladesh.

The mass movement of cattle is rampant in the states of Assam and West Bengal. Once these smugglers reach the border, it becomes very difficult to stop the movement.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, December 28, 2022, 14:09 [IST]