Assam HS Class 12 Result 2022 not releasing this week

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jun 23: The Assam HS Result 2022 will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

The Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will be released by June 30 2022. There were reports that the result will be declared this week. However now it is confirmed that it would be released only by June 20, next week.

Students need to secure a minimum of 30 per cent marks in aggregate and overall to clear the Class 12 exams. Around 2 lakh students appeared for the Assam HS 2022 Exam this year.

In order to get the results the candidates need to use their roll number, registration number and date of birth. Once the results are declared candidates can also download the marks sheet online. The Assam HS Result 2022 once released will be available on sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in.

Story first published: Thursday, June 23, 2022, 12:44 [IST]