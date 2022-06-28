YouTube
    Assam: Heroin worth over Rs 1 crore seized on train, 1 arrested

    Diphu, Jun 28: Heroin worth over Rs 1 crore was seized from a woman travelling on a train in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Tuesday, police said.

    During routine checking on the Lumding-Tinsukia passenger train near Bokajan area, the railway police found 232 grams of heroin, hidden in 20 soap boxes, in the possession of the woman, they said.

    The woman, who was travelling in the compartment for disabled persons, was arrested. She is a resident of a tea garden area in Tinsukia, they added. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, police said.

    PTI

    X