Assam government issues advisory; Urges residents to not travel to Mizoram

Guwahati, July 29: In a recent development, the Assam government has issued an order advising people to abstain from travelling to Mizoram to avoid further conflict.

In an advisory, Assam government said, "Given the prevailing situation, the people of Assam are advised not to travel to Mizoram as any threat to the personal safety of people of Assam can't be accepted. People of Assam, staying in Mizoram due to work-related compulsion, should exercise utmost caution."

Meanwhile, the Mizoram government has requested the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to issue instructions to Assam to refrain from such reinforcement and pull back contingents being deployed at the inter-state border to avoid further conflict.

Mizoram Deputy Chief Minister Tawnluia on Thursday said that his government is ready to fight any lawsuit over the allegations that it had encroached into Assam's territory.

Tawnluia's remarks came in response to the "encroachment" accusations levelled by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday, who said that his government would move the Supreme Court of India over the border dispute.

"We are ready and well prepared to be tried in a law court. We have valid documents to substantiate our stand," the Mizoram Deputy CM said.

Earlier, Central Reserve Police Force DIG (Silchar Range) Shahnawaz Khan had said that the border areas are now peaceful.

"The situation at the border area is peaceful. Central paramilitary troops have been deployed at the disputed borders. There is an improvement in situation. Both government (Assam and Mizoram) are in talks. Soon peace will be attained on the border. Currently, CRPF personnel are deployed in border area. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs is working to find a middle ground," Khan said.

