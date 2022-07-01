Assam Floods: 55 deaths so far, PM Modi assures help from the Centre as rains continue to batter state

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma sues Delhi minister Manish Sisodia for defamation

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 01: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has filed a criminal defamation case against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia before the CJM court, Kamrup (Rural) on June 30.

In a press conference in Delhi last month, AAP leader & Delhi Deputy Chief Minister had alleged that Assam government had given contracts to Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife's firms and son's business partner to supply PPE kits above market rates during Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

"Assam government procured PPE kits for Rs 600 a piece from other companies, Sarma gave urgent supply orders to the firms of his wife and son's business partners for Rs 990 a piece "taking advantage of the COVID-19 emergency," Sisodia claimed.

The firm belonging to Sarma's wife does not even deal in medical equipment, he alleged.

"While the contract given to the firm of Sarma's wife was cancelled as the company could not supply PPE kits, another supply order was given to the firm belonging to the business partners of his son at a rate of Rs 1,680 per kit," Sisodia said citing the media report.

The AAP leader asked why the members of the BJP were silent on corruption by a chief minister of a state ruled by the saffron party.

"They talk of corruption and level baseless allegations against members of opposition parties. I want to probe their understanding of corruption... want to ask them if they consider this (Assam case) corruption or not," Sisodia added.

Sarma has refuted any wrongdoing in the supply of PPE kits to National Health Mission, adding that she did not take a "single penny" for them.

The Assam government and Sarma have separately have denied all charges as "false, imaginary, malicious and of vested interests".

Know all about Himanta Biswa Sarma

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, July 1, 2022, 13:56 [IST]