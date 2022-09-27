The Mullahs from Bangladesh and how Assam became hotbed of jihadi activity

Assam CM discusses development goals till 2026 at 'chintan shivir'

Kaziranga, Sep 27: Detailed discussions on the development goals for Assam till 2026 were held during the 'Chintan Shivir' for ministers and top government officials, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

During the three-day programme, they also deliberated on the possible steps that would be taken up to meet the development targets in the next four years, he said. Talking to reporters at the end of the programme on Monday evening, Sarma said, "During the 'Chintan Shivir’, we discussed targets (of development) for 2026 and resource mobilisation to achieve the goals.”

The BJP-led coalition government in the state will complete its tenure in the middle of 2026. "Various departments made detailed presentations on their proposals at the event.

Action plans will be prepared soon and uploaded on the department websites so that time-bound implementation can be tracked by people," the CM said. He also stated that preliminary discussion on an ambitious Rs 5,000 crore scheme for providing self-employment opportunities to youths of the state was held during the 'Chintan Shivir'.

Exotic animals, including gibbons and reptiles, rescued from Mizoram-Assam border

Members of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council (EAC) attended the last day’s programme. "Met a PM’s Economic Advisory Council (EAC) delegation led by Chairman Dr @bibekdebroy on sidelines of Chintan Shivir at Kaziranga," Sarma wrote on Twitter.

EAC Member Sanjeev Sanyal and Joint Secretary to PMO Pawan Kumar Sain were also part of the delegation, he said. "Shared with the delegation how Assam has huge potential for all-round development due to its resources, despite the hurdles that often impede growth," Sarma said on the microblogging site.