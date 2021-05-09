YouTube
    himanta biswa sarma assam

    Assam CM designate Himanta Biswa Sarma meets Guv, stakes claim to form govt

    By
    |

    Guwahati, May 09: Assam Chief Minister designate Himanta Biswa Sarma called on Governor Jagdish Mukhi at Raj Bhawan on Sunday and staked claim to form government.

    Sarma, who was accompanied by outgoing Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, submitted the list of elected legislators owing allegiance to the NDA.

    Himanta Biswa Sarma

    Mukhi accepted his claim and invited him to form government, they said.

    The governor will administer him the oath of office on Monday at 12 noon, the sources said.

    Sarma was unanimously elected leader of both the BJP Legislature Party and the NDA Legislature Party earlier in the day.

    'Younger brother' Himanta will take Assam to greater heights: outgoing CM Sonowal'Younger brother' Himanta will take Assam to greater heights: outgoing CM Sonowal

    The term of the current assembly is scheduled to end on May 31.

    Of the 126 assembly seats in Assam, the ruling alliance secured 75 seats with the BJP winning 60, the AGP bagging nine and the UPPL six.

