WATCH: Asked to wrap speech, lawmaker fights with Kiran Bedi on camera

By
    Chennai, Oct 2: An ugly spat broke out between Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi and an AIADMK lawmaker over duration of the MLA's speech at a government function on Tuesday.

    A video clip which is going viral on social media, shows Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi confronting A Anbalagan on stage over the duration of his speech.

    Screen grab

    While Bedi can be heard telling the lawmaker to "please go", an angry Anbalagan can be seen snapping back at her.

    Kiran Bedi took to Twitter and said the MLA's mike had to be turned off after he rejected requests from panel of ministers to limit his speech.

    "An MLA's Mike had to b turned off when he persistently rejected any req from panel of Hble Ministers to limit his speech. He rejected all appeals. He shouted back. I hav seen him do this earlier too. Event was to give away awards for good work done in making Puducherry ODF," she said.

    This is not the first time that the MLA has been critical of Bedi. In March last year, he had urged the Centre to recall her accusing her of delaying development work in the union territory.

    Anbalagan had alleged that the Lt Governor delayed the approval of cabinet decisions once they were placed before her and added that this affected the development works in the union territory.

    He had also accused Bedi of trying to drive a wedge between elected representatives and the people.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 2, 2018, 18:41 [IST]
