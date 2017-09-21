Asianet channel's office attacked in Kerala's Alappuzha

Unidentified assailants on Thursday morning attacked Asianet Television Network's Alappuzha bureau office in Kerala. The attackers vandalized company car parked outside the office. No causalities reported.

A reporter and editor were in office at the time of attack. They were not harmed.

Police has begun investigation in this connection.

A police team led by Alappuzha district police chief S Surendran launched a hunt for the assailants.

Surendran told Times of India, they were checking the CCTV visuals of nearby homes. A dog squad and finger print experts collected evidences from the spot

The attack was made using an interlock stone.

Members of the Kerala Union of Working Journalists staged a protest in Alappuzha to protest against the attack on Asianet.

