ASI shot dead in Gurugram

An Assistant sub-inspector (ASI), posted at Gurugram Police Station, has been shot dead by unidentified men on Tuesday.

ASI Naresh Yadav He was shot dead at his residence in DLF Phase 3, reports ANI.

Naresh Yadav, 47, was posted in Faridabad's Pali Chowk. Police suspect possibility possibility of involvement of his close contact.The police said the family members of the ASI have been missing since the matter was reported to them.

"We are looking for his son to ascertain whether it was a murder or suicide," Gurgaon police ACP Manish Sehgal said.

Sehgal said the family members were present when the ASI appears to have died according to the officer's neighbours.

"Prima facie it appears to be a matter of property dispute. However, we are investigating all angles," he said.

Police registered a case under Section 302 of IPC and Arms Act.

(With agency inputs)