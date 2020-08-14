Ashok Gehlot government wins Rajasthan trust vote

YouTube
    New Delhi, Aug 14: The Congress government of Ashok Gehlot won a trust vote in the Rajasthan assembly on Friday capping weeks of turmoil over a rebel crisis that had pushed it to the verge of collapse.

    Ashok Gehlot
    Ashok Gehlot

    In a House of 200, the Congress has 107 MLAs and the support of Independents and allies while the BJP has 72 members.

    "The vote of confidence which was brought by the govt has been passed with a very good majority today in the #Rajasthan Assembly. Despite various attempts by the opposition, the result is in favour of govt, said Sachin Pilot.

    The session comes after a month-long political crisis in the state which started with the rebellion by Sachin Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs.

    Pilot had led a rebellion against Gehlot, seeking a change in the party's leadership in Rajasthan.

    At the CLP meeting held at his residence, Gehlot urged Congress MLAs to forget the acrimony of the past month and move on.

    Meanwhile, Pilot shook hands on Thursday with Chief Minister Gehlot, the image marking the patch-up between the two party factions in the state.

    Pilot was also sacked as the state's deputy chief minister and Gehlot referred to him as "useless", using the Hindi term "nikamma".

    MLAs loyal to Gehlot, still camping together at a hotel, expressed dissatisfaction with the dissidents' return. But the chief minister has urged them to "forgive and forget", and move on.

    The party had put out a similar picture following the reconciliation between the two after the 2018 assembly polls, when Gehlot was picked by the party for chief minister's post and Pilot settled agreed to be his deputy.

