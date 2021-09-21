YouTube
    AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's house vandalised: Delhi cops arrest 5 Hindu Sena men

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 21: The Delhi cops have arrested five members of a Hindu group for allegedly vandalising the house of Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi at Ashoka Road on Tuesday.

    The accused have been booked under the Indian Penal Code Sections 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code, and section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act at the Parliament Street police station, as per a senior officer.

    According to the police, the Hindu Sena group allegedly barged into Owaisi's official residence and damaged his properties. The incident occurred around 4 pm on Tuesday. In a clip, Lalit Kumar, the leader of the outfit, claimed that they went to his house to teach him a lesson for speaking ill about the Hindus.

    The Delhi cops claimed that they arrested the five members after receiving a PCR call. The youths are based out of northeast Delhi.

    Reacting to the incident, Asaduddin Owaisi blamed the ruling BJP over the incident accusing the saffron party of creating such an atmosphere in the country. "BJP is to be held responsible for radicalisation of people. If an MP's house is attacked like this, what message does it convey?....I had come to meet Shivpal Yadav, he is such a tall leader of UP," ANI quotes the AIMIM chief as saying.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 23:25 [IST]
