As winter sets in terror groups look for local terrorists in Kashmir

With the winter closing in and the infiltrations coming down, social media groups run by terror groups are in overdrive mode to recruit local Kashmiris.

In a bid to beat the Indian Army, terror groups especially the Hizbul Mujahideen have begun an aggressive social media campaign to rope in more locals into their fold.

On the social media, these groups continue to flog the Burhan Wani issue in a big way. In fact, Wani gave the terror groups more traction than Afzal Guru. When Guru was hanged in 2013, terror groups were able to recruit only 53 in his name. However, in the case of Wani, terror groups were able to rope in 88 terrorists in 2016 and 100 in 2017.

The Hizbul Mujahideen has flooded its social media channels with heavy content. It speaks about the atrocities by the Indian Government and how everyone must fight in the name of Burhan Wani.

It is a relentless fight now for the security agencies. The year 2017 has seen 203 terrorists being killed, the highest in 7 years. However if one looks at the recruitment, it is still the highest in the past ten years.

Army officials have been asked to target the local recruiters too. They are the ones who are trying to lure the youth at a time when the Indian Army is trying to restore peace in the Valley.

OneIndia News