    As supplies are hit, Health Ministry suggests ban on export of anti-TB drug

    New Delhi, Apr 22: The Health Ministry has recommended a ban on the export of the anti TB drug as the lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak has hampered the supply of the drug to the National TB Elimination Programme.

    Macleods and Lupin, the leading anti-TB drug manufacturer has written to the Health Ministry and pointed out that in view of the emergency measures taken, availability of manpower and material is limited. This is affecting the production capacity, it was also stated.

    Coronavirus outbreak: COVID-19 cannot be cured by BCG vaccine, says WHO

    Health secretary, Preeti Sudan wrote to an empowered group of government officials to direct the department of pharmaceuticals and commerce ministry to ban the export of the drug.

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 22, 2020, 9:20 [IST]
