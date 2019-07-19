As Karnataka crisis lingers on, Governor sends report to Centre

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, July 19: The Governor of Karnataka has sent a report to the Centre regarding the developments in the state.

The report was sent after a 1.30 pm deadline issued by him for the government to prove its majority was missed by H D Kumaraswamy. Following this the Governor set another deadline of 6 pm for the government to prove its majority on the floor of the House.

The Speaker of the Assembly delayed the trust vote once again stating that the House should debate the issue. Unless the discussion is completed, the opposition cannot press for a division, he said.On the letter by the Governor, he said that it is up to the Chief Minister on whether or not it should be followed as the letter was directed at him.

The coalition however maintained that it would follow the orders of the Speaker. The Congress and JD(S) said that the Governor could not interfere in the proceedings of the legislature. The trust vote is the property of the House, the Congress said.

Kumaraswamy on the other hand while speaking about the letter by the Governor said that he would leave it up to the Speaker to decide on when the trust vote should be held.

The Governor had said that the fact that 15 members met me and tendered their resignations and coupled with 2 more members have withdrawn their support and other attendant circumstances, do prima facie indicate that you have lost majority/confidence.