As IB reports suggest trouble, J&K police chief speaks of Pakistan role in radicalisation

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 07: The police chief of Jammu and Kashmir Dilbagh Singh said that Pakistan is using the social media to radicalise youth.

While stating that Pakistan continues to sponsor terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, Singh said that he was confident that the armed forces and police would rise to the challenge as has been done many times in the past.

This statement comes in the wake of several Intelligence Bureau reports stating that Pakistan is planning a fresh offensive in Kashmir.

An Intelligence Bureau official tells OneIndia that chatter picked up suggests that Pakistan is moving terrorists closer to the border from its various terror training camps.

The idea is to post several terrorists in the Valley and carry out strikes, the officer also said. Further it has also been learnt that the ISI has directed its terrorists to target religious places in Jammu and Kashmir.

The intention is to create communal disharmony in Jammu and Kashmir. Intelligence Bureau officials say that the ISI has been planning this for sometime, but added that they want to operationalise this in the wake of Article 370 being abrogated.

The ISI would go to any length to create tension, incite violence among other things.

The intention is not only to create problems in the Valley, but also draw international attention. Pakistan has been making attempts since August 5 2019 to internationalise the Kashmir issue, but has received very less support from the international community.

It is not just in Kashmir, but the ISI would also like to operationalise a similar plan in other parts of the country. Recently, the intelligence had said that the ISI was pushing Khalistan terrorists to strike in Punjab and neighbouring states.