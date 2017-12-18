As Dhumal trails in Himachal, Nadda for CM does the rounds

The BJP is all set to form the next government in Himachal Pradesh. While this is good news for the BJP, the worry is that its chief ministerial candidate, Prem Kumar Dhumal is staring at a loss.

When reports last came in he was still trailing against his rival Rajinder Rana of the Congress. Dhumal was announced as the CM midway through the election campaign in Himachal. He was chosen over J P Nadda who was a strong contender until Dhumal's name was announced.

Dhumal has served as the CM of the state twice and has been called the 'sadak walla mukhyamantri."

The performance by Dhumal has given rise to speculation that if he indeed loses will still be the CM of the state. He has led the campaign for the BJP, but a loss may keep him out of contention for the top post in the state.There is already speculation galore that in case Dhumal loses the contest, the next CM of Himachal may well be Nadda.

OneIndia News