As Cyclone Ockhi moves closer to Gujarat, Rahul Gandhi cancel rallies

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi's rallies in Gujarat's Morbi, Dhrangadhra and Surendranagar cancelled due to bad weather Cyclone Ockhi.

Cyclone Ockhi moves closer to Gujarat and is likely to make landfall in the state on Tuesday night.Rahul Gandhi's seventh visit to poll-bound Gujarat since September.

The 47-year-old leader -- who filed his nomination for the Congress president's post on Monday was suppose to address a public meeting at the Town Hall Ground in Anjar in Kutch district, followed by another in Morbi district.

