As battle Bellary hots up, BJP gets set to pacify Reddy brothers

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

The battle for Bellary is a keenly contested one and the Reddy brothers want to play a big part in it. The extent of the role to be played by the Reddy brothers is unknown and for now, Janardhan Reddy is upset after BJP president, Amit Shah said a few days back that the party had nothing to do with him.

As battle Bellary hots up, BJP gets set to pacify Reddy brothers

Reddy's loyalists including BJP MP B Sriramulu are obviously upset with the remark. The state leadership has now initiated moves to pacify the Reddy brothers and their loyalists. The mining baron was keen to play a role in the elections and regain his clout in Bellary.

The BJP's chief ministerial candidate, B S Yeddyurappa said that the matter would be discussed with the party leadership. We will hold discussions in this regard, but there is no question of giving tickets to tainted candidates, Yeddyurappa said.

The Reddys are an important factor for the BJP in Bellary, Chitradurga and adjoining areas. The BJP candidates contesting from these areas say that the support of the Reddys is crucial for them. Any trouble in the Reddy camp could spell trouble for them as they hold a considerable sway over the electorate.

Janardhan Reddy who is barred from entering Bellary wants to play a key part in the election process. He wants to retain his hold over this area and is likely to work for the party behind the scenes if the party leadership in the state is able to convince the national leadership.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates
Date of notification April 17
Last date to file nominations April 24
Last date to withdraw nominations April 27
Date of polling May 12
Date of counting May 15
Read more about:

bjp, bellary, janardhan reddy, amit shah, bjp president, karnataka elections, karnataka polls, karnataka assembly elections 2018

Story first published: Friday, April 6, 2018, 7:52 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 6, 2018

For Breaking News from Oneindia
Get instant news updates throughout the day.