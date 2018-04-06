As battle Bellary hots up, BJP gets set to pacify Reddy brothers

The battle for Bellary is a keenly contested one and the Reddy brothers want to play a big part in it. The extent of the role to be played by the Reddy brothers is unknown and for now, Janardhan Reddy is upset after BJP president, Amit Shah said a few days back that the party had nothing to do with him.

Reddy's loyalists including BJP MP B Sriramulu are obviously upset with the remark. The state leadership has now initiated moves to pacify the Reddy brothers and their loyalists. The mining baron was keen to play a role in the elections and regain his clout in Bellary.

The BJP's chief ministerial candidate, B S Yeddyurappa said that the matter would be discussed with the party leadership. We will hold discussions in this regard, but there is no question of giving tickets to tainted candidates, Yeddyurappa said.

The Reddys are an important factor for the BJP in Bellary, Chitradurga and adjoining areas. The BJP candidates contesting from these areas say that the support of the Reddys is crucial for them. Any trouble in the Reddy camp could spell trouble for them as they hold a considerable sway over the electorate.

Janardhan Reddy who is barred from entering Bellary wants to play a key part in the election process. He wants to retain his hold over this area and is likely to work for the party behind the scenes if the party leadership in the state is able to convince the national leadership.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

