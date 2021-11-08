Aryan Khan drugs case: NCB vigilance team summonses independent witness Prabhakar Sail on Monday

oi-Prakash KL

Mumbai, Nov 7: The Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) Delhi vigilance team has summoned independent witness Prabhakar Sail on Monday for recording his statement in connection with the pay-off allegations in the Cordelia cruise drugs case involving Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, an official said on Sunday.

Prabhakar Sail has been asked to appear before the vigilance team at 2 PM on Monday, the official said, stating that the vigilance team comprising seven officers will reach Mumbai on Monday morning from Delhi. His statement will be recorded at the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) mess in suburban Bandra.

Last month, Sail had alleged to have heard NCB witness KP Gosavi discussing a Rs 25 crore pay-off deal with some officers after Aryan Khan was arrested by the anti-drug agency.

As per his claims, Gosavi had said that Rs 8 crore of the deal money was to be given to NCB Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede following which the anti-drug agency ordered a vigilance inquiry against NCB officials and others. Wankhede had denied the allegations against him.

The vigilance team, headed by NCB Deputy Director General (northern region) Gyaneshwar Singh, failed to record Sail's statement when they were in Mumbai to probe the allegations of extortion.

Singh is also the chief vigilance officer (CVO) of the federal anti-narcotics agency. Before leaving for Delhi, the team had recorded statements of eight persons, including Wankhede, and collected some important documents and recordings related to the cruise drugs case, an official had said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi NCB SIT, which recently took over the investigation into the cruise drugs case, visited the Cordelia cruise ship where the party was organised on October 2.

The cruise ship is docked at the Mumbai cruise terminal. The SIT is headed by the senior IPS officer and DDG Operations at NCB headquarters, Sanjay Singh. PTI

Story first published: Monday, November 8, 2021, 10:25 [IST]