Arvind Saxena appointed Chairman of UPSC

By
    New Delhi, Nov 28: Arvind Saxena has been appointed as the Chairman of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

    In June this year,  Arvind Saxena was appointed as the acting chairman of the commission from June 20.

    Saxena joined the UPSC in May, 2015 after he completed his stint in the Aviation Research Centre (ARC).

    Saxena, a 1978-batch Indian Postal Service officer, will take over the charge from incumbent Vinay Mittal who completes his term at the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on June 19.

    The UPSC conducts civil services examination annually in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview -- to select officers for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and the Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

    (With PTI inputs)

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 28, 2018, 19:54 [IST]
